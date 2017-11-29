Original co-host Debbie Matenopoulous exited after two seasons. Lisa Ling replaced her and lasted for three. The show's been on for so long now that they qualify for the we-hardly-knew-ye status, but compared to the revolving door that's been shuffling one-and-done hosts in and out over the last several years, the late '90s were a remarkably stable time.

But it wasn't long before the stars of The View were the ones making all the news. Original co-host Star Jones faced backlash in 2004 when it appeared she was exchanging on-air mentions for free goods and services for her wedding that year to now ex-husband Al Reynolds, and then she didn't tell all when it came to her dramatic weight loss—when of course everyone wanted to know how she was really losing weight. The writing was on the wall, and so in 2006, after nine years on The View, Jones became the first to exit in a real blaze of drama.

Jones announced on air that she was leaving two days before Walters expected it, also telling People she had been fired and prompting Walters to also tell the magazine that she felt "betrayed" by how Jones handled the whole situation.

Despite initial public insistence that Jones could remain on the show for as long as she wished, Walters' explanation for Jones' ouster was ultimately rather clinical. The day after Jones' on-air announcement, Walters told The New York Times, "They had done a great deal of research, and her negatives were rising. Not so much because of what she did on the air. It was things she did off the air. The audience was losing trust in her. They didn't believe some of the things she said."