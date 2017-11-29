Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Remember T-Pain's hit song, "Buy U A Drank"? Well, you've been singing it wrong the whole time.
The rapper took to Twitter to clear up confusion surrounding the lyrics in the 2007 song, writing, "It's 'and then' not 'ooh wee' but really it’s whatever you want it to be."
Even when you Google the lyrics to the song, what comes up is: "Baby girl, what's your name? / Let me talk to you, let me buy you a drink / I'm T-Pain, you know me / Konvict Muzic, Nappy Boy, ooh wee / I know the club close at 3."
But it looks like that's all wrong.
Understandably Twitter users were shook when they realized they had been singing the wrong lyrics for the last ten years.
And while he was on the subject, T-Pain added that we have also been botching the song "All I Do Is Win," saying, "I don't wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it's 'Everybody hands go UP......... and they stay there....... AND THEY SAY YEAH' sorry."
Twitter fans responded hilariously to the news, many joking about their total surprise over the clarification. Record producer Dillon Francis tweeted his shock, writing to the rapper, "listening back ASAP cause now i feel like my life is a lie."
listening back ASAP cause now i feel like my life is a lie.— Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) November 29, 2017
Despite the earth-shaking revelation, the artist reassured his followers that he was just grateful that people still enjoyed the tune.
He advised, "Just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX."
In good humor, he also called out a fellow musician, "You" singer Lloyd, whose lyrics have been incorrectly sung over the years, telling him, "Cough it up homie! '5'2' or 'fine too'?!"
So, have you been singing the lyrics wrong too? Let us know in the comments below!