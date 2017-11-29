Remember T-Pain's hit song, "Buy U A Drank"? Well, you've been singing it wrong the whole time.

The rapper took to Twitter to clear up confusion surrounding the lyrics in the 2007 song, writing, "It's 'and then' not 'ooh wee' but really it’s whatever you want it to be."

Turns out that in the chorus, when everyone thinks he's saying, "I'ma buy you a drank / ooh wee I'ma take you home with me," the lyrics are actually, "I'ma buy you a drank / Then I'ma take you home."

Understandably Twitter users were shook when they realized they had been singing the wrong lyrics for the last ten years.

And while he was on the subject, T-Pain added that we have also been botching the song "All I Do Is Win," saying, "I don't wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it's 'Everybody hands go UP......... and they stay there....... AND THEY SAY YEAH' sorry."