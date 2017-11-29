Emma Stone Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Dave McCary in NYC

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 2:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged! Watch Karl Cook's Emotional Proposal

Rosario Dawson, Eric Andre, Valentine's Day

Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Break Up

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

TheImageDirect.com

Emma Stone made a rare appearance in New York City on Tuesday with her rumored new beau, SNL writer and segment director Dave McCary.

The two, who have reportedly been seeing each other for several months, were spotted walking with his longtime friend and show cast member Kyle Mooney and also taking in a performance of The Nutcracker.

Stone, 29, wore a long gray belted coat and covered her blond hair with a black baseball cap. McCary bundled up in a black puffer jacket and wore black jeans.

The two were last photographed together, just the two of them, walking in New York City about three weeks ago.

Emma Stone's Best Looks

Emma Stone, Dave McCary

TheImageDirect.com

Stone had hosted SNL last December and also made a cameo on the show in September, appearing with celebrity host and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.

McCray has worked on the NBC sketch comedy series since 2014. Neither he nor Stone have commented on their relationship.

Stone follows in a growing trend of top actors dating SNL staffers.

Scarlett Johansson has been seeing cast member and writer Colin Jost for several months. In July, E! News learned Ben Affleck is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. In September, he brought her to the 2017 Emmys, although they did not walk the red carpet.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Stone , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.