Shortly after Matt Lauer was fired from Today over complaints of "inappropriate sexual behavior," an old video of Katie Couric saying Lauer "pinches me on the ass a lot" started circulating throughout the web.

The video was from Couric's 2012 guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During the show, host Andy Cohen asked Couric to play "Plead the Fifth"—a frequently played game on the Bravo show in which celebrity guests are asked three questions and can pass on only one.

For the final question, Cohen asked Couric about Lauer's most annoying habit. Couric replied, "He pinches me on the ass a lot."

"Wow! I wouldn't have a problem with that," Cohen replied.

Watch the video to see Couric play "Plead the Fifth."