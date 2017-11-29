How to Create Emily Ratajkowski's Glitter Eye Minus the Fallout

The holidays provide the perfect opportunity for glamour and glitz.
While you may not be a glitter enthusiast day-to-day, the sparkle of the decorated trees and metallic hues of the season are calling you to amp up your look.
"You want to be as unexpected as possible," style influencer Morgan Stewart suggested during the holiday edition of Happy Hour with Morgan Stewart. "You want to wear things that will surprise people."
If your wardrobe is relatively simple or classic, makeup is the best way to level up your ensemble without breaking the bank. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski's brilliant blue eye makeup.
Created by Hung Vanngo, this impactful look complements the texture and hue of the model's gown. Paired with a nude lip, brilliant blush and subtle highlights, it adds drama and glamour—two things you need on the red carpet and during the holiday season.
The best part: While her makeup is stunning, it's easy to recreate. And, don't worry, the glitter won't get all over the place by adding one simple hack. Check out our tutorial below, courtesy of PRIV makeup artist John Pearce!
After finishing your foundation and concealer, prep the eyes with an eyeshadow primer for long-lasting wear.
To prevent glitter fallout from sticking to your makeup, apply a heavy coat of translucent powder under the eye.
Laura Mercier Translucent Powder, $38
Apply a nude tone, darker than your complexion a base on the lid and into the crease.
Tarte Tartelette Amazonian Clay Palette in Dreamer, $46
Apply a royal blue eyeshadow to the eyelid.
Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette in Dive and Amp, $55
Layer a blue-toned glitter on top of the lid. Pro tip: Using a glitter eyeliner or a gel-like formula minimizes fallout.
Apply the same blue eyeshadow to the bottom lid to intensify the look.
Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette in Dive and Amp, $55
Place a light shimmer to the corner of the eye, then blend shimmer into the blue eyeshadow and glitter.
Rituel de Fille Celestial Sphere Eye Soot in Pyxis, $38
Brush away excess powder and any fallout from the eyeshadow, glitter or shimmer.
Add eyeliner to the top lash line, keeping the line thin towards the inner corner and thicker towards the outer corner.
MAC Fluidline Gel Eye Liner, $17.50
Add mascara to the top and bottom lashes. Optional: Add faux lashes to bring more drama to the look.
Add a shimmering blush and nude lip, then you're holiday party-ready!
Sigma Chroma Glow Shimmer & Highlight Palette, $39
MAC Frost Lipstick in Angel, $17.50
Need some help? With the PRIV app (now part of the NBCUniversal family), you can book a makeup artist any time, any where. Use PRIVnow10 for $10 off your first service!
Hairstylist: Liana Dil for PRIV
