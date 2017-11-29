How to Create Emily Ratajkowski's Glitter Eye Minus the Fallout

The holidays provide the perfect opportunity for glamour and glitz.

While you may not be a glitter enthusiast day-to-day, the sparkle of the decorated trees and metallic hues of the season are calling you to amp up your look.

"You want to be as unexpected as possible," style influencer Morgan Stewart suggested during the holiday edition of Happy Hour with Morgan Stewart. "You want to wear things that will surprise people."

If your wardrobe is relatively simple or classic, makeup is the best way to level up your ensemble without breaking the bank. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski's brilliant blue eye makeup.