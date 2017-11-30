Come Christmas weekend, audiences will likely be glued to the big screen to see the final product of All the Money in the World. The one-time (and possibly still) Oscar frontrunner made major waves when one of its stars (that would be Kevin Spaceyof course) was accused of sexual abuse. Director Ridley Scott made the groundbreaking decision to cut him out of the film entirely—a mere month away from its scheduled release date.

When the flick hits theaters all eyes will be on Christopher Plummer, Spacey's replacement, and the success (or not) of the re-edit will be on everyone's minds. And while that controversy is like a car accident you can't look away from, the real life kidnapping story that inspired the blockbuster is just as wild, crazy and fascinating.

It all began in 1970s Italy, when J. Paul Getty (now played by Plummer), founder of Getty Oil Company, was the richest private citizen in the world. It was a period of considerable turmoil for the country, with counter-culture protests, student uprising and worker walkouts and boycotts all fighting the long-established government. There were deadly riots, bombings and thousands of murders and assassinations.