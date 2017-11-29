Meghan Markle is no stranger to the spotlight, and her beauty practices show it.

Before her budding romance with Prince Harryand their royal engagement, the Los Angeles native starred as the JD candidate Rachel Zane on the hit show Suits, working long hours on set with the expectation of being camera-ready at all times.

"I am pretty similar to Rachel in our level in our ambition," she revealed during an interview with Birchbox in 2015. "We are both just women who really aspire to do great things, and have fun along the way."

If you've watched the show, you'll notice that Rachel and Meghan off set also share a similar approach to beauty: minimal, skin-baring makeup and voluminous brunette hair. She shared, "I never want to cover my freckles, so we just do a 'wash' of foundation in certain sections instead of over the entire face," resulting a natural look she can take from the Suits office to the palace with ease.

In the same interview, she revealed just how she maintains beauty so she's always camera-ready. So, if you're wondering what the star did minutes prior to the engagement announcement, we wouldn't be surprised if she completed one of her 3-second fixes.