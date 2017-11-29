Leave it to Beyoncé to throw her hubby the perfect birthday party!

Ahead of Jay-Z's 48th birthday coming up on Dec. 4, Queen B decided to put on a Brooklyn bash dedicated to her man and all of his accomplishments.

E! News can confirm the party was held at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge following his show at the Barclays Center on Monday. People like Fabolous, Omari Hardwick and Angie Martinez were among the intimate group of people in attendance.

"It was extremely private and not too many people knew about it, just close work and industry friends," an insider tells us. "Specialty crafted cocktails by Albert Trummer were served, [and] there was a bunch of Ace of Spades and D'USSÉ there that the guests were drinking."

The source continued, "Hip-hop music blared throughout the night, and Beyoncé and Jay danced together."