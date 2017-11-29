Stassi Schroeder is opening up about filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo star appeared as a guest on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday and talked to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Michelle Collins about the upcoming season six of Vanderpump Rules.

"OK, I really do have to say this, I know that it's technically my job to tease my show, but for real this was one of the craziest summers of my life," she shared. "I always think that nothing could top season one or season two, no I feel like this one might top it."