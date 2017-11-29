Matt Lauer's accuser is not ready to come forward with her story publicly, but her lawyer has released a statement.

As you've likely read this morning, NBC fired the Today anchor following sexual assault allegations that were reported against him earlier this week. Now, the accuser's lawyer has released a statement, not only applauding NBC but also his client for her "courageous" decision to speak out.

Ari Wilkenfeld, a civil rights lawyer with the firm Wilkenfeld, Herendeen & Atkinson in Washington, is representing the woman and told the New York Times, "My client and I met with representatives from NBC's Human Resources and Legal Departments at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours."