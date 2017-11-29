For Jay-Z and Beyoncé, pressing play was far from easy.

Music's star couple famously did not shy away from addressing their personal strife when they released back-to-back albums between 2016 and 2017. Through the songstress' April 2016 sixth studio album, Lemonade, the mother of three honed in on topics of infidelity, marital turmoil and identity. "I'll always be committed. I been focused. I always paid attention, been devoted. Tell me, what did I do wrong?" she asked in the track, "Love Drought."

Meanwhile, her famous husband followed with 4:44 more than a year later in June, containing what many suspected to be responses to some of his wife's musical messages. "And if my children knew / I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?'" he rapped in his title track, "4:44," some of several lines in which he seemingly addressed his own adultery.