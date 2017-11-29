Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After 2 Months

After spending two months in rehab, Aaron Carter has left the treatment facility, E! News can confirm.

The "I Want Candy" singer checked into rehab back in September. Carter's former rep Steve Honig told E! News at the time that the child star entered the facility to "improve his health and work on his overall wellness."

Cater also addressed his fans directly via Twitter.

"My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself," he tweeted at the time. "I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of 'I Want Candy.' 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE. I'll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven't subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it."