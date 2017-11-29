Prince Harry, now that you're engaged, stop scrounging food from your older brother Prince William's fridge.

Clarence House announced this week that the younger royal and American actress Meghan Markle, who recently left the show Suits and retired from acting, are set to marry in May.

"We're very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," William told reporters on Wednesday during a royal visit to Helsinki, Finland, joking, "And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years."

"It's a fantastic process to go through—the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding," William continued. "They've got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they're very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."