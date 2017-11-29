Prince Harry, now that you're engaged, stop scrounging food from your older brother Prince William's fridge.
Clarence House announced this week that the younger royal and American actress Meghan Markle, who recently left the show Suits and retired from acting, are set to marry in May.
"We're very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time," William told reporters on Wednesday during a royal visit to Helsinki, Finland, joking, "And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years."
"It's a fantastic process to go through—the engagement and then the buildup to the wedding," William continued. "They've got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they're very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."
Hours after Harry and Meghan's engagement was announced, William and wife Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had said in a statement, "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."
"William and I are absolutely thrilled, it's such exciting news," Kate told ITV News during a visit to London's Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday. "It's a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."
William and Harry's stepmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said she was "absolutely thrilled" about the engagement.
"America's loss is our gain," she said. "And we are all absolutely delighted. As you can see, they're so happy. Sometimes, you know, in a climate where we're surrounded by a lot of bad news, it's a real joy to have a bit of good news for once."