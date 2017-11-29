Good Morning America: News of Lauer's firing prompted renewed discussion on the show about sexual misconduct as a whole, especially in the workplace. The issue has dominated public discourse for months, especially in wake of allegations against Bill Cosby, producer Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood power players, newsmen Bill O'Reilly and Charlie Rose and late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, as well as politicians, including Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and even President Donald Trump, who bragged about groping women in an Access Hollywood 2005 open mic recording, which was leaked last year just before the U.S. election.

"We're all learning now...no one is immune," George Stephanopoulos said. "It is hitting every part of our culture—media, entertainment, politics, journalism."

"I was really struck, guys, by Today having Savannah and Hoda having to be there to report the story," co-anchor Robin Roberts said. "And then it was with Charlie Rose, it was Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell having to report this."

CBS News and other networks announced last week they had fired Rose. The news came the same day the Washington Post reported he had sexually harassed eight women. Rose apologized for his "inappropriate behavior" but added that he did "not believe that all of these allegations are accurate." His CBS This Morning co-hosts King and O'Donnell voiced their dismay at the accusations on the show. King said, "What do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible?"

"You can tell they're grappling with this because of how it's somebody they have worked with, but how they all have spoken about the bravery of their colleagues, of those women," Roberts continued on Good Morning America.

"It's not easy to come forward," Stephanopolous added.

"We're talking Charlie Rose, we're talking Matt Lauer and I know, you know, people were also saying and talking about them and yes, they were huge in their industry and we see it," Roberts said. "And people keep going back to the president, President Trump just tweeting about it as well and people are saying, people losing their jobs, and yet in other positions in politics and not just with President Trump but other politicians who are accused of these types of actions, they still have their jobs. And people are trying to kind of reconcile and trying to understand that."