For the second year in a row, the star-studded group—coined The (RED) Pack—performed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! hit, "We're Going to Hell," in honor of this year's (SHOPATHON)RED. The unique tune was penned by The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.
To get viewers in the giving mood, the celebrities humorously sang about all of their Hollywood luxuries, but insisted, "If we don't help people with AIDS, we're going to Hell."
In order to continue raising money in collaboration with the U2frontman's 11-year-old product-driven organization, (RED), which partners with brands to raise money for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.
For the shopathon, some stars have partnered with OMAZE to host coveted experiences in exchange for donations. Among the options are attending the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time with Reese Witherspoon, working out with Charlize Theron or going mini-golfing with Bono. Turns out, the singer is breaking a high school pact to never go golfing in support of the cause.
While there was plenty to see Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!—including a duet between Bono and Chris Martin with a cameo from Sean Penn—there was also a presidential sighting as former President Barack Obama delivered a special recorded message. While he couldn't share any presidential secrets about aliens in exchange for donations and support, the leader did deliver an uplifting speech about the progress that has been made in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Turns out, presently more than half of people living with the virus are on life-saving medication for the first time in history. However, there's progress still to be made.
As the former commander-in-chief insisted, "Let's all get to work."
Don't wait too long to donate! Remember, if you don't help people with AIDS, you're going to...