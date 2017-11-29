These stars are belting it out for cause.

With Jimmy Kimmel behind a piano and microphones in hand, Kristen Bell, Ashton Kutcher, Bono, Rita Wilson, DJ Khaled, Bryan Cranston and Sean "Diddy" Combs hit the late-night show stage for a special serenade.

For the second year in a row, the star-studded group—coined The (RED) Pack—performed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! hit, "We're Going to Hell," in honor of this year's (SHOPATHON)RED. The unique tune was penned by The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers.

To get viewers in the giving mood, the celebrities humorously sang about all of their Hollywood luxuries, but insisted, "If we don't help people with AIDS, we're going to Hell."