"And this actress, Melora Walters, is just from another planet of awesome. I was so blown away. We, obviously, had this kind of beautiful connection and this sort of god-given trust. I still don't know totally where it came from, but it felt like we've been doing it for years, what we did," she said.

"Obviously the subject matter was so heart wrenching and difficult and painful, and it was excruciating…but I felt that she was an incredibly brave. That's all," Hargitay added later. "It's just simply that…It's just that word, that I think goes hand-in-hand with her performance and certainly the excruciating subject matter…It was rough."

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

