Kate Middleton Is Sharing Her Green Thumb With Prince George and Princess Charlotte

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 6:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Meghan Markle, Suits

Meghan Markle's Suits Exit Was Planned Before Her Engagement to Prince Harry: "We Decided to Take a Gamble"

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may be a royal, but she's not afraid of a little dirt. 

On Wednesday, she joined a group of young students at southwest London's Robin Hood Primary School to check out the kids' work with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening. The decade-old program works to support gardening initiatives in schools for children to improve their skills and development. 

With a fondness for the outdoors, the mother of two was right at home as she pulled on a pair of gardening gloves and got to work with the youngsters, planting some winter bulbs. 

Notably dressed down for the outing, Middleton sported her Barbour olive green jacket layered over a black knit tunic with her decade-old Penelope Chilvers boots. 

 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Mommy Style

While she may have a penchant for gardening, whittling sticks posed a different challenge for Middleton. "Mine's not very good," she said while observing her stick. However, one of the students reminded her that practice makes perfect. 
 
 
"That is so true," she agreed. "Keep up all the good work."

Read

Kate Middleton Absolutely Thrilled About Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

While the children were clearly enthusiastic about getting to spend part of the day outside with the duchess, she was equally happy to be sharing her passion—one she also has handed down to her own famous children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte

"It's been lovely to meet all of you and thank you so much to all the children who've shown me what they've been doing in their gardens," she said as she addressed the group. "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."

As she sweetly concluded, "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs...and I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.