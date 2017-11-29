Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News Over Inappropriate Sexual Behavior

Kotb joined Kathie Lee Gifford to discuss Lauer in the fourth hour. "The processing is going to take a lot of time. Again, it's that feeling that we were talking about. I think everybody at home has felt something this way: You've loved someone so much, and then you hear something and you go, 'Wait, what? How does that make sense?' You grapple with that in your head and you try to make sense out of it. And it does take time," she said. "You can't figure it out overnight."

Gifford, who used a tissue to wipe her eyes, was visibly stunned by the news of Lauer's exit. "I don't know. I'm grappling with, 'Should I even share something?' But, I guess I really should. I don't feel that Matt has betrayed us in any way at all, but when I found out that my husband had betrayed me, you question your own judgment. You say, 'Was everything a lie? Was everything a lie?'" she said. "And I think we have to fight against that—very much fight against that—that the man we know and adored was the man we loved and adored, and continue to."

After the news was made public, Gifford reached out to her former colleague to offer her support. "I texted him this morning and said, 'I adore you.' And no person is perfect in this world. Nobody is. We've all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, is what Scripture says. And what we need now is forgiveness, and we need mercy for one another," Gifford added. "And we don't need taunts and we don't need ugliness. We have enough of that in the world."

"I send out my love right now to the person, whoever it is, who came forward. May God heal that person. I send it to Matt and his children and his wife. May God bless that family and heal—and heal! I'm sorry, Hoda, but in my long life, the only thing I've ever been sure of is that only God can heal it," Gifford said. "There's no bad time to reach out for His help. No bad time."

"You are right," Hotb said. "It's guided you throughout your life."

Gifford wanted to offer a message of hope to viewers everywhere. "We are all so broken. We're broken. We need somebody to put us back together. It's possible! It is so possible. I am living proof of that," she said. "I have millions of friends; I hear from them all the time: 'It's possible!'"

"I didn't mean to go to church," Gifford admitted, "but sometimes you've got to go to church."