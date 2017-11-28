First we saw the photos, and now we saw the whole thing go down...literally.
Despite previous reports that model Ming Xi's fall during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed on Nov. 20, would not be televised, that's exactly what happened during tonight's broadcast on CBS.
During the VSFS, all eyes were on the Chinese model, who has walked in the show four other times, when she took her tumble on the catwalk in Shanghai, China. It seemed as though the Chinese fashion model fell to her knees when she got tangled in her flowing, sheer ensemble.
Despite the runway flub, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile throughout the experience and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. After adjusting her hair and wings, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.
But tonight, viewers saw that backstage the scene looked different for Xi. As soon as she got away from prying eyes of the audience, the model burst into tears.
Cameras also caught models coming to comfort the beauty after the obviously upsetting hiccup.
"Ming was really upset when she fell on the runway. It was a hard fall," a source told E! News at the time of the fall. "She got up as gracefully as she could. She was shaken up after that fall. All the models made her feel better after though. She is OK now."
The model later addressed her fall on Instagram.
"As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes," part of her post read. "However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me."
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
Everything seemed to be going well for the 28-year-old model when she first graced the catwalk.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
However, she seemed to trip on her long, flowing ensemble.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She then proceeded to fall.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
After losing her balance, the model fell to the floor.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Thankfully, she was still OK.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
If the model was embarrassed, she certainly didn't show it.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In fact, she continued to smile the whole time she was on stage.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
After adjusting her hair, she proceeded to carry on with the show.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She even received applause from her fellow models and the audience.
