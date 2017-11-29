Watch The Bachelor's Nick Viall Make His Acting Debut on Speechless

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Adriana Lima, Lais Ribeiro

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Surprising Rachel Brosnahan

CW Crossover, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow

Arrow's Oliver and Felicity Were the Worst Wedding Guests Ever in the CW Crossover

There are no words to describe The Bachelor star Nick Viall's acting debut. 

In fact, you could say we're...speechless. 

Viall appears in tonight's episode of ABC's Speechless as Tyson, a new actor friend JJ (Micah Fowler) makes on a college visit who he enlists to help him out of a jam. While we're not sure what the context is here, the help involves Nick/Tyson playing the dean in a script written by JJ about how he's selling the college. And there are also boobs involved? 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Speechless, Nick Viall

ABC

It's a pretty questionable script for a lot of reasons, but Tyson is mostly concerned with the fact that he hasn't quite grasped his character yet, but he's confident anyway. 

"I'm really struggling with my character," he says. "Hopefully I'll just be amazing when we shoot it for some reason." 

To find out what on earth is even happening in this clip, you'll just have to watch tonight's episode of Speechless!

Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Viall , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.