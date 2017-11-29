As if we needed a reminder, it's Beyoncé's world and we're just living in it.

'Yonce has just surpassed Selena Gomez's previous title as the having the "Most Liked" celebrity Instagram of the year. Turns out: the Queen's twin pregnancy reveal in February has gotten the most Instagram Likes of the 2917 (and of all time). Double the babies, double the Likes? Pretty much!

On Feb. 1, Blue Ivy's mom proudly and elaborately revealed that she and husband Jay Z would be welcoming two more into their family. Along with the colorful and flesh-flashing post, Bey wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Since it was posted, the Instagram has garnered a whopping 11.1 million Likes, which makes that photo the most-Liked Instagram of 2017! Slay, Bey, slay!