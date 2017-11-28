EXCLUSIVE!

Kevin Hart Says It's "Very" Hard Being Away From Newborn Son Kenzo

by Jess Cohen

Kevin Hart is opening up about his baby boy!

The actor dished about his newborn son Kenzo during an exclusive interview with E! News' Erin Lim on Monday in Hawaii. Hart was joined by his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Jack Black and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the interview, in which he shared how hard it was to be away from his baby boy.

Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their first child together, Hart's third child, on Nov. 21. And he revealed to us during the interview that it's "very" hard being away for work.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's First Trailer Is Here and It's Packed With Modern Surprises

Hart explained it's the "excitement" of the baby being home that he's really missing.

"...it's more of the excitement of the baby being home and just wanting to be there to see what's new," he shared. But Hart is getting videos while he's away so he's "very much up to date" on his baby boy.

And he's happy to be with his friends promoting the movie!

Take a look at the video above to see Hart talk about Kenzo! Plus see the co-stars talk about their high school days!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on Dec. 20!

