Kevin Hart is opening up about his baby boy!

The actor dished about his newborn son Kenzo during an exclusive interview with E! News' Erin Lim on Monday in Hawaii. Hart was joined by his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Jack Black and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the interview, in which he shared how hard it was to be away from his baby boy.

Hart and wife Eniko Parrish welcomed their first child together, Hart's third child, on Nov. 21. And he revealed to us during the interview that it's "very" hard being away for work.