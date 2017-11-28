Robert Pattinson is dishing on his "amazing" Twilight experience.

The 31-year-old actor attended the 27th Annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday evening in New York City, where he was nominated for his work in the film, Good Time. Before heading into the event, Pattinson dished exclusively to E! News about another film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, which was released five years ago this month.

"It's all fond memories," Pattinson told us about filming the movies. "I mean it's almost more fond the further away you get from it...it's just such a magical way to spend your 20s."