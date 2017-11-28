It's been dramatic week for Naya Rivera following her arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly assaulting husband Ryan Dorsey in West Virginia on Saturday. Days later, a source tells E! News that the former Glee actress' friends and family are worried about her welfare after the unsettling event.
A source tells E! News, "Naya’s friends and family are very concerned for her well-being."
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Humphreys told E! News that a police deputy responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Chesapeake, West Virginia on Saturday and talked to Dorsey, who said Rivera struck him in the head and face.
Hours after the alleged incident, her teary arraignment was caught by cameras and the whole world got a glimpse at the aftermath of the duo's troubled relationship.
The source also claims, "This is not the first time that their relationship has been violent, and the fact that she hit her husband and lashed out like that, is very scary to everyone around her."
On the heels of the drama, Ryan tweeted a statement to fans on Tuesday, writing, "This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love. Thanks."
Meanwhile, Naya has yet to comment on the situation or the arrest.
After the arraignment, Naya was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.
The source adds, "Ryan’s family has been trying to console both of them but are very disappointed."
As for Naya's side, the insider says, "Many people close to Naya are urging her to seek immediate help for the sake of her son and herself."
The source also adds that the on-again/off-again couple, "have had a toxic relationship for a while now, and although they tried to make it work again, source thinks that a divorce will be a conversation very soon. Everyone wants what is best for Josey and thinks that a permanent separation is needed."
Naya and Ryan welcomed a child, a son named Josey Hollis Dorsey, in September 2015.
The two have had a long their fair share of relationship issues over the years.
Three months after her break up with Big Sean, Ryan and Naya got married in a secret wedding ceremony in Mexico in July 2014. The two had previously dated before her relationship to the rapper. In November 2016, Naya filed for divorce.
"After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two stars said in a joint statement on Nov. 21, 2016. "Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time."
Last month, E! News confirmed the 30-year-old was no longer moving forward with her divorce from Dorsey. She filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork, which she originally filed in November of 2016.
"She is back together with Ryan Dorsey," a source told us at the time of the reconciliation. "They want to make it work for the sake of their son."
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.