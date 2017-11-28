You're Doing It Wrong: Shaping Your Eyebrows Like Kylie Jenner

Are the thin, over-arched brows of the '90s still haunting you?

Whether you're trying to get your brows back or achieve a natural, full look, Kylie Jenner's brow expert, Erin Bryant, has a few solutions for you. While your in-between-appointments brows may have you itching for your tweezers, this beauty pro told E! News, "People need to put down the tweezers."

"The only recommendation I have is to leave your brows alone," she said. "Leave them alone and use brow oil to grow your brows out. You can use black castor oil to help make them grow."