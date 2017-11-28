It's over for Stephanie Pratt and Jonny Mitchell.

"Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt have ended their relationship," a rep for Mitchell tells E! News. "Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future."

This comes after the former Hills star posted a photo of herself crying with mascara running down her face on Instagram Story Monday. "Makeup by jm," the post read.

After seeing the response from her picture, Pratt posted a series of videos talking about the photo.