As it turns out, the Avengers had good reason to fear Thanos.

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War Wednesday, after first sharing the footage during the D23 Expo in July. The teaser opens with various heroes saying, "There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people, to see if we could become something more, so when they needed us, we could fight the battles that they never could."

Enter Thanos (Josh Brolin), who's ready to destroy the world. "Fun isn't something one really considers when restoring balance to the universe," the villain says. "But this does put a smile on my face."

As clips show Earth's Mightiest Heroes getting their asses handed to them, Thanos says, "I know what it's like to lose. You feel so desperately that you're right. Yet you fail all the same. Run from it. Destiny still arrives."