Kim Kardashian Stole Kourtney Kardashian's Dog and She Wants Her Back

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 7:00 AM

They say a dog is a man's best friend, or in this case, Kourtney Kardashian's.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney tries to get her dog back from Kim Kardashian, who seems to have taken little Honey hostage.

"Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore," Kourtney whined.

Kourtney begged and pleaded with her sister to return the precious pet, but Kim insisted that Honey has adjusted to her new life.

"I swear she likes me better now. She's like, adjusted. Look how calm she is," Kim gushed.

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians

After chasing each other around the kitchen, Kourtney was done messing around and just wanted to return the pup back to her daughter, Penelope Disick.

"It's Penelope's, it's not yours," Kourtney said, scolding her sister.

At long last, Kim returned Honey to Kourtney, accepting defeat and her own barking dog.

"I mean, whatever I guess. She can have her dog back and I will just have to deal with Sushi's barking forever," Kim joked.

Watch the hilarious moment go down in the clip above.

Watch the A Very Kardashian Holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

