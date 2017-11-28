That smile is a characteristic she'll certainly take with her as she transitions into yet another job title as Prince Harry's wife and a royal.

Following their engagement announcement, Meghan and Harry gave their first joint interview yesterday with Sky News. During the sit-down, the brunette beauty revealed she's retiring from acting to focus on her humanitarian work and royal duties.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Meghan—who previously revealed the seventh season of Suits would be her last—explained. "It's a new chapter, right?"

She continued, "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is...the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on. Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."