BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Go to a Shooting Range: "It's Literally Scaring Me So Bad I'm Hiding Behind a Wall!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Mara, Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

WAGS LA, Autumn, Sasha

WAGS' Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu's Fight Over Friendship Gets Loud: ''How About You Just Shut Up Real Quick and Listen?''

Asiah Collins, Alycia Bella, The Platinum Life

Drama Erupts on the Beach When Asiah Collins Gets Dragged Into Alycia Bella and Crystal Smith's Beef OnThe Platinum Life

They're packing heat! 

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner get some good old fashioned target practice in. All in the name of safety, of course. 

"We want to learn how to be comfortable with a gun," Khloe explains. "Kendall's been robbed  before and we just want to protect ourselves."

Kendall & Khloe Call Out Kourtney Over Creepy Snapchats

Hopefully Kim Kardashian won't be too mad about it. "I know Kim is so against us getting guns, but for Kendall and I, it is something we feel we need to do in order to sleep better at night," Khloe reveals. "I think Kim will respect it more if she sees later how much work and effort and responsibility we put into this."

While Khloe is a natural, Kendall is a bit more timid when it comes to guns. "I can't believe Khloe like Jumps into this and is so comfortable," Kendall shares. "I've obviously been to a shooting range before, but it's literally scaring me so bad I'm hiding behind a wall."

Watch the clip above to see all the action! 

Watch the A Very Kardashian Holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Guns , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.