Kim Kardashian is not here for Kendall Jenner getting a gun to protect herself.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall and Khloe Kardashian sat down with Kim to talk guns.

"Kendall and I were talking earlier and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days. She's a single girl who lives alone, like someone's already broken into her home, what if she was there?" Khloe explained.

Kim, an advocate for gun safety laws, insisted that a gun just isn't necessary.

"Well, that's what you have security for," Kim shot back.