Let it be known: Don't mess with Kate. In the above exclusive sneak peek from Below Deck, Kate Chastain, the chief stew aboard Valor, reads Jennifer Howell the riot act.

You may recall Jen's drunken antics while on the boat—Kate sure does. Jen touched deckhand Kyle's food (don't mess with his food!), called people whores and even scratched a crewmate.

"Jen. Just stop talking," Kate says, surprising Jen in front of everyone. Up they go to main salon for what is one of the chilliest sitdowns in recent memory.