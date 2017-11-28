Announcing a royal engagement is no laughing matter, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could hardly stop giggling after they finished filming their first televised interview as an engaged couple.

Upon finishing their interview with the BBC, the couple took off their microphones and began to playfully tease each other. Even though the media outlet didn't capture what the actress and the royal said to one another, the cameras still caught several of their adorable moments.

In the video, the Suits star seemed to smile at her fiancé and say the word "hi." As they continued their conversation, the actress and the prince exchanged a few laughs. Markle found one of Harry's silly gestures particularly amusing and lovingly slapped his knee with a chuckle. The bride-to-be then made a silly gesture of her own.