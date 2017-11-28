Though no specific date for the vows in May has been announced just yet, Markle is busy adapting to her future life as a member of the royal family. During a briefing by Kensington Palace on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the actress intends to become a citizen of the United Kingdom and wants to travel around the country and learn about her new home.

Additionally, she will become a patron of The Royal Foundation along with Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and will be baptized and confirmed at some point before the wedding.

While there are currently no plans for Prince Harry to visit the United States, Markle will be heading back to America to visit with family and friends in the coming months.