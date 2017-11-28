Lady Antebellum, Imagine Dragons and More React to Their 2018 Grammy Nominations

Imagine Dragons, Winners, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards have finally been revealed, and the reactions to this year's list have been priceless.

The Chainsmokers were excited about their Best Duo/Group Performance nomination with Coldplay. After learning of the two groups' nominations, the "Something Just Like This" singers tweeted, "Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and @coldplay for this great honor! Today is a great day! Blessed to have his opportunity and our fans #grammys."

Lady Antebellum had two reasons to celebrate. The country singers are nominated in the Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance categories. The artists "Beyond proud of this album and couldn't be more honored to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad! #HeartBreak." 

To see more nominee reactions, check out the gallery:

Grammys 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

"I just heard I was nominated for a #Grammy for Love So Soft!! Congrats to @edsheeran @ladygaga @Pink and @KeshaRose as well!!" the Best Pop Performance nominee tweeted. "I didn't even think I would be eligible for this year YAAASSSSS What an amazing group of artists to be nominated with?! Love all of them!!"  

Bruce Springsteen

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen

Even though the "Born to Run" singer already has 20 Grammys, there's always room for another. "Congratulations to Bruce on being nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Spoken Word category for Born To Run!" a tweet from his account read.

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Kevin Hart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Hart

After receiving a nomination for Best Comedy Album, the comedian tweeted, "Wow....I am blown away right now. I can't believe that I got a Grammy nomination for my last stand up comedy special "What Now"....Super Dope Diggity people. I am humbled & thankful."

Thomas Rhett, ACM 2016

John Shearer/WireImage

Thomas Rhett

"Wow wow wow wow wow! This is incredible. #GRAMMYs" 

Lady Antebellum, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Lady Antebellum

After being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album, the singers tweeted, "Beyond proud of this album and couldn't be more honored to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad! #HeartBreak." Singer Hillary Scott also tweeted a crying and heart emoji.

Rapsody

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Rapsody‏

"Man....man.....THANK YOU so much to the @recordingAc......to my team,@JamlaRecords I love y'all! What a journey we're on...................*tears of joy*" the rapper wrote after receiving two nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album.

 

 

Khalid, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Khalid

After hearing the news, the "Young, Dumb & Broke" singer tweeted, "Woke up to find out that I'm nominated for 5 Grammys. I'm in shock. I'm so thankful man this is unbelievable." He also wrote, "First voice I hear in the morning is a phone call from my mom telling me how proud she is of me. I could cry rn hahahaha."

Imagine Dragons, Winners, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Imagine Dragons

"Thank you to our team, our fans, our family and the @RecordingAcad for the 2 Grammy nominations," the band wrote on Twitter, "we are incredibly blessed."

 

The Chainsmokers, Winners, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

Upon hearing the news that they snagged a nomination for their song "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay, the artists tweeted, "Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and @coldplay for this great honor! Today is a great day! Blessed to have his opportunity and our fans #grammys"

Pink, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Randy Holmes/ABC

Pink

After a social media follower congratulated her on her nomination for Best Pop Performance, the Beautiful Trauma singer replied, "Ahah! thanks" with a heart and prayer emoji.

2018 marks the 60th anniversary of the Grammys. The awards ceremony will be hosted by James Corden. The Late Late Show star already has a year of hosting under his belt as he hosted the 2016 awards.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

