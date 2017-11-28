Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's time for Giving Tuesday.

Sophia Bush teamed up with PayPal to spread the word about the charitable movement, now in its sixth year. Through Dec. 31, the company will add 1 percent to all donations made through the PayPal Giving Fund; last year, its users donated more than $48 million globally. "When you're thinking about what 1 percent can do," Bush said, "it does a lot!"

Bush has supported a number of philanthropic organizations over the years, including charity: water, The Girl Project, The Nature Conservancy and Pencils of Promise. After a weekend of spending, she said it's time to "re-frame" how we contribute to society. "I was watching the news Saturday morning and they were saying retailers did $5 billion in revenue on Black Friday. I caught myself almost gasping, and I thought, 'Wouldn't it be incredible if a percentage of that was going to charity? To kids in schools who don't have textbooks, or not enough to eat? Or services that are protecting the most vulnerable people in our society?'" she asked E! News. "Understanding the way finances move around at this time of year, I think that's why I'm so excited about Giving Tuesday. It's really nice to give everybody a good reminder that we can give back and take care of each other."