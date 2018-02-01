EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter Chicago's Luxe Nursery

by Meg Swertlow | Thu., Feb. 1, 2018 10:45 AM

There's one thing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known for—their style.

So it's no wonder that the pair have decked out their baby girl Chicago West's nursery in true fashionable Kimye fashion.

"I'm pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids," Kim told Architectural Digest in an interview published on Thursday. "We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made. I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding. With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more—you can move easier.

After purchasing a house in 2014 and making major renovations for the last three year, the couple recently moved into their $20 million Hidden Hills dream home. The new nursery is sure to be a gem in the meticulously planned estate.

"Everything in the house is light colors and woods and soft and natural colors," Kim told the magazine.

For North West's nursery in 2013, Kim hit up her mom's interior designer Jeff Andrews for help setting up a nursery in Kris' house while the couple's house was getting renovated. At the time, Kim told the interior designer, "I do everything opposite my mom."

Kim's "Tea for 3" baby shower for Chicago was certainly an indication of the glamour the couple was going for for their third child.

The reality star and a gaggle of ladies descended into a fairy tale land of pink.

For the event, Kim pulled out the stops for her cherry blossom-themed shower, which was decked out in "endless" pink flowers for the "low-key tea." The event spot was teaming with flowers everywhere. Kim even offered guests ice cubes that had frozen pink roses in them.

At the time, Kim, who confirmed she was expecting a third child in September, referred to the decor as a "cherry blossom forest."

- -