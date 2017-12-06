Congratulations are in order for Daphne Oz!
The Chew co-host and husband John Jovanovic have welcomed their third child into the world.
Domenica Celine Jovanovic was born Dec. 4 at 9:52 a.m. in New York City. "Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together," her rep told People Wednesday, revealing that she measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth.
The couple's newborn joins older siblings Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic and Jovan Jr., who were more than excited to have another family member in the house.
"Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter," Daphne previously shared on Instagram. "Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!"
StarTraksPhoto.com/Michael Simon
In the weeks leading up to her due date, The Happy Cook author continued to update fans on her pregnancy journey. In fact, Daphne posed nude at 38 weeks on Instagram and also revealed her weight.
"Well...we are very close now. 193lbs (so my doctor tells me - i don't own a scale). definitively not all baby...I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred...we do so much in this skin," she wrote. "These last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot. I feel like you guys think these thoughts too. BIG LOVE!!"
Back in June, Daphne announced on ABC's The Chew that she was expecting during a summer party segment.
"That sangria looks so good, but I'm on a cleanse this week," she told her co-hosts Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon. "Essentially, 'I'm pregnant. But really—I'm pregnant!"
Congrats again to the couple on their newest arrival!