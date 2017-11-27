Prince Harry Revealed What His Mom Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle: ''They Would Be Thick as Thieves!''
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes one very special title.
There was a lot to process after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged. After gushing over the ring and proposal details, fans were left with some burning questions.
One of them was whether or not the Suits star will receive a royal title once she says "I Do" to her prince.
According to tradition, royal men receive a title when they marry. As a result, Prince Harry is expected to become the Duke of Sussex.
His new wife would also become both a Royal Highness (HRH) and a duchess after saying her vows. In other words, Meghan could become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.
Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
While royal watchers continue to celebrate the engagement, there is already talk about the famous couple expanding their family and having children. In the couple's first joint interview on the BBC, Harry revealed that there are no plans currently to have kids.
"I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," he explained as Meghan smiled and nodded in agreement.
If the day comes, though, any children born to the couple will be a lord or lady, not a prince or princess. That is unless the Queen steps in.
Titles within the royal family were limited by Harry's great-great-grandfather King George V, who issued a Letters Patent in 1917. The Queen could, however, issue a new Letters Patent to change this—just as she did for Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.
For now, those closest to the couple are simply celebrating the pair's new relationship status.
"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared. "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."