First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes one very special title.

There was a lot to process after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were engaged. After gushing over the ring and proposal details, fans were left with some burning questions.

One of them was whether or not the Suits star will receive a royal title once she says "I Do" to her prince.

According to tradition, royal men receive a title when they marry. As a result, Prince Harry is expected to become the Duke of Sussex.

His new wife would also become both a Royal Highness (HRH) and a duchess after saying her vows. In other words, Meghan could become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.