"That was actually a really fun night," Timothée said, before sharing he danced with Madonna that night.

"Well I don't know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together," he continued. "I don't know I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night."

Timothée also revealed that while she hasn't seen the movie yet, she's "excited" to.

And while he was "happy" to answer the questions, he did get a little flustered when Andy asked one last question about the romance.

"How long did you two date?" Andy asked.

"Next question, I'm outta here," Timothée laughed.