The Joan Rangers are signing off for the last time.

On tonight's Fashion Police series finale, the cast took a look back at some of their favorite moments, and the icon that started it all, Joan Rivers.

Fashion Police didn't only gain notoriety from the stars whose outfits were critiqued on the show, but also the fashion designers whose creations were in the spotlight.

Giuliana Rancic recalled a special moment where designer, Tom Ford, praised the cast for their knowledge of fashion. "I love your show, because you all have such a good sense of fashion knowledge," Ford praised.