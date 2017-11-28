Musicians across Hollywood are waking up to the sweet sound of a 2018 Grammy nomination.

On Tuesday, songstress Andra Day helped announce this year's star-studded pool of 2018 Grammy Award nominees, among them Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

With eight nods—including for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year—Jay-Z leads the list this year with Lamar and Mars following with seven and six respectively. Meanwhile, Julia Michaels and SZA are just some of several newcomers celebrating their first ever nominations.

However, as is the case every years, there were a few snubs and surprises in store on Tuesday morning as some expected names were left out while others unexpectedly made the cut.

Allow us to break it down: