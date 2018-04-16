Decoding Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl's Name: Find Out the Meaning of True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 2:18 PM

New mama Khloe Kardashian picked a special moniker for her firstborn. 

It's been four days since the reality star gave birth to her and NBA pro Tristan Thompson's baby girl and now E! News can confirm the cherub's name is True Thompson

Of course, a unique name is no surprise in this family as the youngster joins fellow cousins North WestSaint West, Chicago WestMason Disick, Penelope DisickReign DisickDream Kardashianand Stormi Webster. But what is the special meaning behind True? Kris Jenner may be able to help. 

"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" the proud grandma shared on Instagram. "#lovebug #familytradition #family @true."

And yes, True already has an Instagram account that received more than 20,000 followers in 25 minutes. 

Here's How Khloe Kardashian Camoflauges Her Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, 8 Months, Pregnant, Japan

Instagram

The baby's name is one of the many details fans have been waiting for with bated breath. Kardashian notably waited to personally announce her pregnancy in late December 2017, though the news broke months earlier. 

Nevertheless, KoKo and her loyal sisters never let the news of each other's pregnancies slip despite the media's best efforts (Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in early January while Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi in early February.)

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner spoke about their rapidly growing family during their holiday special in November. "I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on and won't turn off," she told her daughters at the dinner table. "The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life."

Welcome to the world, little True!

