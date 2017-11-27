Gotham Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP
Three cheers for the unofficial start to award season!
The 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards honored the best of the best in indie moviemaking from across the past year, and they did not disappoint! Held Monday evening at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street and hosted by John Cameron Mitchell, nine awards and other tributes were presented to Hollywood's A-list.
Those recognized with separate accolades included Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Blum, Al Gore, Sofia Coppola and Ed Lachman. Similarly, the committees of Hollywood insiders from every inch of the industry have awarded Mudbound with the Ensemble Performance title.
Find a complete list of winners from the 2017 Gotham Awards below:
BEST FEATURE:
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Good Time
I, Tonya
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library
Rat Film
Strong Island
Whose Streets?
The Work
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD:
Maggie Betts, Novitiate
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Kogonada, Columbus
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Joshua Z Weinstein, Menashe
BEST SCREENPLAY:
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Brad's Status, Mike White
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
Columbus, Kogonada
WINNER: Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson in Good Time
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories
Harry Dean Stanton, Lucky
BEST ACTRESS:
Melanie Lynskey, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., It Comes at Night
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, LONG FORM:
Atlanta
Better Things
Dear White People
Fleabag
Search Party
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, SHORT FORM:
555
Inconceivable
Junior
Let Me Die a Nun
The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes
Congratulations to all the winners!