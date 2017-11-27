Watch Vanderpump Rules' New Season 6 Opening Credits Now!

New season, new opening credits.

Raise your glasses high...eyeglasses that is, as Vanderpump Rules has just debuted the official opening credits for season six, premiering on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

And while boss Lisa Vanderpump's iconic strut into SUR's doors remains the same as last season, the rest of the cast has filmed new opening shots, including the newly single Scheana Marie, who looks ready to mingle in the new opener.

Newlyweds Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz do an adorable spin for their shot, while Stassi Schroeder is hanging out at the bar with her ex-BF Jax Taylor and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, making her opening credits debut this season. Who says exes can't get along?