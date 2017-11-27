Ray J and Princess Love Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ray J and Princess Love are expecting their first child!

The singer stopped by the daytime talk show The Real and announced that he and his wife were having a baby.

He confirmed the happy news to the table of co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley: "Princess and I—we're expecting."

The proud papa-to-be said, "I am nervous, excited. It finally happened."

The 36-year-old admitted that the couple, who have been married since 2016, had struggled to get pregnant and took more time than he'd expected.

"We were trying for a while. It's not as easy as people think," said Ray J, who also said they didn't know the gender of their child yet, but that he was hoping for a little girl. 

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

Princess Love, Ray J

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1

Ray J, Princess Love

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

The music man didn't say exactly what the issue was with getting pregnant, but he said, "It took me to focus and do the right thing for my side, take care of my side and get fresh."

The ladies congratulated the singer and gave their well wishes for the couple on their big news.

On Aug. 12, 2016, the couple were married in front of 150 of their family and friends at the Vibiana in Los Angeles.

Ray J and Princess Love, who appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, had been together for more than a year when the rapper proposed to his now-wife on the tarmac of an airport in front of a private jet in January 2016. Little did the bride-to-be know her parents and best friends were hiding inside the plane. 

"It was all a surprise — she had no idea," Ray J told OK! magazine, which features photos of the proposal, in comments posted on Wednesday. "We were going to Arizona; I got the private jet and called her best friends and parents to come out the day after Christmas, and they hid on the plane...I pulled out the ring, and I started crying."

Princess Love told the outlet she also "cried like a baby."

And now the couple is having their own baby...

