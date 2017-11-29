Things are getting serious at Chateau Marmiz.

On this week's episode of Total Divas, Maryse and The Miz struggled with the fate of Chateau Marmiz after their home was broken into for the third time in five years.

During Monday Night Raw, Maryse and The Miz were alerted to some suspicious activity at their home. The WWE couple had no choice but to jump on the next flight home and check it out.

For Maryse, its three strikes, we're out!