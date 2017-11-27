Meghan King Edmonds Expecting a Baby Boy

Meghan King Edmonds is pregnant with baby No. 2!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed the exciting news in a blog post on her website Monday. In the post, Meghan also shared that she and Jim Edmonds are expecting a baby boy.

"So we've made it to the announcement: Aspen is going to be a big sister!" Edmonds shared. "It was so hard for us to keep it a secret from everyone especially since we shared our entire IVF journey with Aspen on RHOC from the very beginning. Tonight on the RHOC reunion you'll see that I'm only one month pregnant, but that was filmed five weeks ago: we are now ten weeks pregnant (and I'm feeling every bit of it)!"